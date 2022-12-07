Bales of potential for strong wool

Wool Impact chief executive Andy Caughey sees no end to strong wool’s opportunities as a problem-solver. Photo: Allied Press Files

The leader of a new industry body changing the perception of strong wool is overseas on a market trip to find ways to develop new demand and value.

Wool Impact chief executive Andy Caughey is visiting the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States over three weeks to gain market insights and meet manufacturers and brands as well as attend the International Textile Conference in Germany.

He said the strong wool sector had historically been too commodity-driven, selling wool on the supply side.

"We are looking at innovation-led demand and emphasising the importance of that.

"We are in existence to increase returns to growers based on innovation-led demand by finding solutions to problems that strong wool can solve and to make strong wool appealing in a petro-chemical dominated world."

The industry and government-funded body was launched in July based on recommendations by the Strong Wool Action Group last year.

Among its responsibilities are to swing more end-users to strong wool, promote wool as a natural fibre alternative to synthetic fibres and support high farming and environmental performance.

Mr Caughey comes with a background of previously working with the New Zealand Merino Company, as do many in his small team, and is the co-founder of the fine wool clothing company Armadillo.

He said there was no shortage of opportunities for strong wool to connect with brands and link that back to high-value consumers.

"We have this wonderful fibre here, but there is a whole world that doesn’t know about it."

He said the way ahead was to convert wool to products by looking at wool as a solution to problems.

Synthetic manufacturers were coming under pressure for making products that shed gases and micro-plastics, with a short end-of-life and for making recycling claims that weren’t "perpetually recyclable", he said.

"We bury 148,000 tonnes of carpets every year. Based on historical data that would be mainly synthetic carpets and they will release chemicals. The beauty of wool carpets is they are compostable."

Mr Caughey said the US produced 50% of the world’s carpets, but probably only 2% of them were made of wool.

He said New Zealand’s carpet makers were rebranding wool in a contemporary way.

That included fashionable rugs for homes with hard floors that looked attractive and provided warmth and sound buffering.

Wool Impact saw opportunities for strong wool to be a "category disruptor" in the same way that Allbirds wool shoes created a new market followed by more companies.

"People don’t buy wool, they buy brands and share the properties to friends like their cool designs, bright colours . . . and it’s made of wool. So we need to support cool brands."

Further opportunities lay in acoustic panels and sound limiting from converting scoured wool into non-woven fabrics.

Innovations ranged from acoustic tiles and geo-textile mats to medical products, nappies and bandages.

Mr Caughey said interest was growing in non-woven fabrics for bedding and furniture and for felted products such as slippers, padding and upholstery.

More work was going into transformational areas such as using wool properties for skin products and printer inks.

“More recently we’ve also seen developments in deconstructed wool fibre into particles, powders, and pigments."

Strong wool farmers needed to be connected with brands and end-user demands so they could better prepare wool for their needs which would add value to wool production on farms.

Highlighting their high level of environmental care and animal welfare to promote wool as a responsible and sustainable fibre was crucial to increasing demand, he said.

Wool Impact was teaming up with companies to plug some of the gaps in skills, training, market intelligence and environmental impact.

Mr Caughey returns from overseas next week.

