Baling early

Photo: Dave McCabe

Dave McCabe, from rural contracting firm North Otago Ditching and Baling, makes baleage on a North Otago farm last week.

It was the first time in about 30 years that he or his father Merv could recall making baleage in August.

It was baled in nor-west conditions, which were not normally experienced in August, and there had been "exceptional" growth in the district over winter.

Some farmers had surplus grass and the next best thing was to start baling it, Mr McCabe said.

Starting in August made it a long season for the North Otago Ditching and Baling crew, running until the end of March or April, but it was a good problem to have, he said.