Bannockburn vineyards gain geographical registration

A Bannockburn pinot noir.

The wine-growing area of Bannockburn has been formally registered as a geographical indication (GI), providing legal protection for the subregion both within and outside New Zealand.

Following the registration of the broader Central Otago wine region in 2018, Bannockburn and other Central Otago subregions, had been working towards registering their individual GIs, with the support of Central Otago Winegrowers.

Carrick Winery and Restaurant owner Tony Cleland said the GI recognised the subtle differences between different wine-growing areas of Central Otago.

Central Otago Winegrowers general manager Jake Tipler said the registration would help create a pathway for other subregions to register their GIs.

‘‘While the Central Otago brand name will always be first and foremost for the region, there has always been a concern that subregions may also be exposed to misrepresentation,’’ Mr Tipler said.

‘‘Our subregions add complexity and nuance to the Central Otago wine story and we are very keen to see the heritage and uniqueness of these regions protected for the future.’’

In 2006, the Geographical Indications (GI) (Wine and Spirits) Registration Amendment Bill was passed by the New Zealand Parliament, enabling the wine industry to provide an international safeguard for its geographic names.

The registration process is overseen by the New Zealand Intellectual Property Office.