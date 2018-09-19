'Better tool' to address offending

New animal welfare regulations are to be introduced on October 1.

The 45 new regulations largely address low to medium seriousness offences, including the use of electric prodders on livestock, leaving a dog in a hot car, and tethering goats and other animals without shelter, water and food.

Calf disbudding rules will come into effect on October 1, 2019.

Ministry of Primary Industries director of animal health and welfare Chris Rodwell said the new regulations were developed following extensive consultation.

He said most animal welfare offences were of low to medium seriousness, which did not warrant a prosecution under the Animal Welfare Act, but more serious cases would result in action being taken under the Act.

''The regulations give us a better tool to address that level of offending by introducing new penalties, such as infringement fees,'' Mr Rodwell said.

''This will make it easier for MPI and the SPCA to take action against animal mistreatment and change behaviour.''

He said most of the regulations would not represent much change for people who already cared for their animals well.

''The majority of the regulations reflect existing standards, but there are a few that do set new rules and requirements, such as prohibiting the tail docking of cows and dogs,'' he said.

Mr Rodwell said following the introduction of the new regulations, electric prodders would be limited for use on cattle over 150kg and pigs over 150kg during loading or unloading for transport, or when loading into stunning pens, and on deer when loading into a stunning pen.

They are not to be used on small or young animals, including calves.

If a prodder is used for any other purpose, unless it is a safety issue, there is a $500 fine.

''Use of an electrified object on a sensitive area, such as the udder, anus, genitals or eyes, is already a serious offence under the Animal Welfare Act.''

He said new regulations around the management and treatment of bobby calves came into effect in 2016 and 2017, reducing the mortality rate from 0.68% in 2008, and then with education, voluntary measures and regulations, it had gone down to 0.06% in the 2017 season.

There are new regulations for dogs, goats and horses to ensure they are not injured, have water, food, exercise and shelter while tethered, but if they are not looked after, there is a $500 fine.

If a dog is left in a hot car and becomes heat stressed but does not die or suffer other serious consequences, both the person in charge of the dog and the owner of the vehicle will receive a $300 fine.

He said MPI was working closely with industry and sector groups to ensure owners and people in charge of animals are aware of, understand and can meet their responsibilities under the new regulations.