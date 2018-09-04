Photo: David Hill

Australian judge Natasha Clark (left) congratulates Fliss Grant, of Summerhill near Oxford, on winning supreme champion black huacaya alpaca at the South Island Alpaca Colourbration Show held at Canterbury Agricultural Park on Saturday.

Mother and daughter Shirley and Fliss Grant claimed the title with their 32-month-old NZ Black Magic Black Knight, which has ''never been beaten'' at the colourbration show, winning the supreme champion ribbon three years in a row. The Grants entered 36 alpacas, among the 155 animals from all over the South Island.

There were also 74 alpaca fleeces judged, including some from the North Island. Australian judge Natasha Clark made the trip from Bellbrae, in Victoria, to officiate.

She said she was impressed with the quality of the alpacas on show. Next up is the National Alpaca Expo which will be held from October 5 to 7 at the same venue, with 353 animals and 258 fleeces entered.