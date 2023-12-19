Bond on track to break shearing record

Sacha Bond attempting to break the 9-hour lamb-shearing world record in Mossburn. PHOTO: WAYNE PERKINS

Sacha Bond has passed the halfway point in her bid to break the 9-hour lamb-shearing world record.

Currently in her third run, she had shorn 357 sheep by 10:55am.

Shearing at Centre Hill near Mossburn in Northern Southland, Bond started shearing at 5am and had shorn 162 sheep by the end of her first run at 7am.

Her second run started at 8am and she had shorn 304 sheep by the end.

The current record, held by Megan Whitehead is 661 sheep shorn.

As of 10:55am Bond had been shearing one sheep every 45.1 seconds.

To beat the record she would need to shear one every 48.94 seconds.

