Browsing and a barbecue

PHOTO: CORDYLINE SOUTHDOWNS

Stud breeders John Macaulay (left) and Cliff Hall inspect the sheep on offer at Dave and Abby Robertson’s Cordyline Southdowns ram sale in North Otago last week.

The top-priced ram was bought by Chris Medlicott, from the Clifton Downs stud, near Waimate, for $4000.

The rams averaged $1154, four selling as stud rams. A feature of the sale was an Argentinian-style barbecue cooked by Riverstone Kitchen chef Bevan Smith, featuring Southdown, merino and Romney ewe hogget.

People got a score card to rank the different meats for flavour, tenderness and juiciness; it was a close contest, with the Romney winning with 11 votes, followed by the Southdown and the merino with 10 votes each.