Dunedin
14
|
8
Wednesday,
Wed,
27
April
Apr
2022
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
People
Other News
Digital Editions
Rural Events
ODT
Other News
The need for feed
Parts of the South have been the driest on record for the four past months.
Summer ‘driest since records began’
A dry summer "exacerbated" by a parched March has set records across the South, Niwa says.
5 minutes with ...
Matai Farms farm assistant William Ferguson (17).
Too many oblivious to impending food crisis
It blows my mind that here in New Zealand we seem to be utterly oblivious to the impending international food crisis.
Fleeces, handcraft at annual conference
Peter Christie, of Gore, judges fleeces entered in a competition as part of the 45th annual conference of the Black and Coloured Sheep Breeders Association of New Zealand, which runs in Dunedin for...
Memorable mailboxes: 27 April
All good things must come to an end, including the "Memorable Mailboxes" series.
Five year goal: farm ownership
Buying a farm is tantalisingly close for a lower order sharemilker who has found "going the extra mile" is paying off.
Sights set on May’s national finals
Canterbury/North Otago dairy manager of the year Jaspal Singh hopes to make his bosses proud at next month’s Dairy Industry Awards finals in Christchurch.
Hunters urged to prepare for duck season
The annual duck-shooting season is fast approaching and Fish & Game says early preparation is key to getting things right on opening weekend.
Offloading cull cows a struggle
Dairy farmers have another sleepless night ahead of them as freezing works struggle to make room for their cull cows.
Fishscreen captures crowd at open day
Hundreds of people young and old took up the chance to walk in a dry section of the Rangitata Diversion Race and get up close to the new $17.2m fish screen system before it goes underwater.
Call for a ‘yarn’ about Hurunui tourism
Visit Hurunui is inviting the community to "have a yarn" about the district’s future using a down-to-earth video as a tool in its campaign.
Tighter restrictions on water
People who have consent to take and use water from the Hakatere/Ashburton River catchment waterways will soon face tighter restrictions.
Multicultural theme for A&P show
This year’s Ashburton A&P Show will celebrate the diversity of those living and working in the district’s rural industry, new president Victor Schikker says.
Planting trees ‘binds our community’
"We are all in this together." As Emeritus Professor Henrik Moller points out, although 90% of voters live in urban centres, New Zealand’s biological industries — particularly farming and forestry — earn about 60% of the country’s national income.
‘Right tree, right place’ plan proffered
Environment Southland has proposed a "right tree, right place" policy in response to concerns about forestry taking over pastoral land as climate change bites.
Colourful circular crop has down-to-earth explanation
It may be a crop circle, but not as we know it.
Hopefully forecast rain doesn't spoil last of autumn fishing
There are not many fishing days left until the end of the season so we need to make the most of it.
Father’s rainfall data still helping
Westwood farmers Anita, Eric and Quinton Erskine continue to keep traditions alive.
China lockdowns hit dairy prices
Impacts of the Chinese lockdowns caused a significant drop in dairy prices at the latest Global Dairy Trade auction.
