Call to form Catlins group

A call has been made for expressions of interest in forming a Catlins Integrated Catchment Group.

Working group chairman Lloyd McCall said expressions of interest to join the group were due by August 13 and then appointments would be confirmed in September.

The working group was made up of community, mana whenua representatives and the Otago Regional Council.

It was set up to look at ways to support communities to develop, and to implement plans that address all elements of a catchment in an integrated way, Cr McCall said.

Forming a group was the first step in this process.

Expectations were for meetings and workshops to start in October and a catchment action plan to be completed by September next year.

An aim of the group was to include a diverse range of communities, ages, genders and geographical representations.

"Ideally, the group will be mainly local people or those with connections to the Catlins, with wide ranges of experience and knowledge."

Experience could include farming, biodiversity, community networks, mātauraka Māori, environmental management and conservation, forestry, historic heritage, land and soil management or local tourism operations.