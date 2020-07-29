Campaign to boost food, fibre workforce

Damien O'Connor.

A new campaign launched on Monday will attract people to vital food and fibre sector jobs, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor says.

Mr O’Connor launched Opportunity Grows Here, which is a website and marketing campaign funded through Budget 2020, to attract 10,000 New Zealanders into food and fibre jobs over four years.

"It’s a sector that brings tens of billions of dollars to the New Zealand economy every year and accounts for nearly one in every seven jobs, but more Kiwi workers are needed to support its growth," Mr O’Connor said.

"We want to redeploy recently unemployed Kiwis to help fill the gap.

"It can be hard to find information when you are looking for a job and so we’ve built this site to bring opportunities across the primary sector together into the one place, making it easier for employers and for job seekers.

"Many unemployed people are talented and have skills that are readily transferable.

"They just need to know that these opportunities exist — that’s what this campaign is all about."

The site showcases the primary industries and the diverse range of jobs and careers available and directs people to where they can find out more about careers, training and jobs.

Anyone interested in a primary sector career can discover more at opportunitygrowshere.nz