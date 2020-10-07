Chance to explore Mackenzie Country homes

Ben Ohau homestead is one of the houses open to visit during the Twizel House Tour next month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A chance to see inside the Ben Ohau homestead is on offer during the Twizel Kindergarten’s fundraising Twizel House Tour next month.

On November 7, it will host a tour of homes in the Mackenzie Country area to raise funds needed to modernise its outdoor play area.

The tour includes about 10 homes from across the architectural spectrum.

Twizel Kindergarten committee chairwoman Sarah Waldie said the tour showcased some of the best examples of Mackenzie Country living in a bid to raise those all-important funds.

"The playground upgrade has been in the pipeline for a long time, and the house tour gives us an opportunity to view some beautiful houses around Twizel and also help us complete a really great project for the kindergarten."

Three of the homes which will be open to the public on the tour are:

Century-old Ben Ohau Station Homestead:

The Ben Ohau homestead was built in 1903 after the original sod and thatched house (built in 1857) was destroyed by fire.

The new homestead was built in the Victorian villa-style of the era, with double-paned sash windows, rimu joinery, and kauri doors and fireplace surrounds.

Unique at the time, concrete was poured down between the studs to provide insulation in the extreme climate.

Five generations of the Cameron family have resided on Ben Ohau Station, farming fine merino wool and beef since 1891. The Cameron family still enjoy living in the present house. Although the interior has been refurbished the original structure of the house remains the same today and Priscilla and Simon have tried to maintain much of the originality of the old villa style throughout the house.

The English trees and informal flower gardens also complement the era of the homestead.

A "Twizel House" — a remodelled original "Dam Dwellers" home:

In 1994, the decision to buy an original Twizel house, is one Gaynor and Bruce Sim will never regret. This tiny house became their holiday bach until 2008, when they moved from Timaru to reside permanently in Twizel.

When they bought it the 70sqm, three-bedroom house was still in its "original package", apart from the newly painted pink/brown kitchen and boldly coloured Axminster carpet adorning the floors.

Gaynor and Bruce liked the cosiness of the cottage-style living which was the inspiration to renovate.

A new build, architecturally designed holiday house:

This holiday home, completed in 2018, on 8500sqm is a stone’s throw from Lake Ruataniwha, with unobstructed views to the Ben Ohau Range and was designed by architect Barry Connor and built by Christchurch builder Mitch Frost of Frost Builders Ltd.

The home is built from natural materials and it takes its inspiration from its surroundings.

The "weekend" home, owned by Lisa and Mark Tinning, which can sleep 17 people has become a haven for family and friends wanting to escape city life and enjoy a slice of Mackenzie Country paradise.