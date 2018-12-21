Change in air for Tussock Creek with sale

Graeme Petrie is looking forward to retirement after selling Tussock Creek Apparel to a North Canterbury couple. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

For nearly three decades, Tussock Creek has been synonymous with moleskin clothing.

Change is in the air with the sale of the Mosgiel-based business to a North Canterbury couple, as owners Graeme and Karen Petrie look forward to retirement.

For 39 years, the Petries' clothing business has been based in the same building in Gladstone Rd South. The business started in 1979, initially making denim jeans and fashion clothing.

In1991 a customer suggested they should get into moleskin, Mr Petrie said.

He had never even heard of the material but he made some inquiries, sourced some fabric samples and the business grew from there.

When it came to choosing a name, Tussock Creek "popped" into his head and it had nothing to do with the small rural locality in Southland.

He liked the colour of tussock, which was quite similar to what people wanted in terms of colour for moleskin trousers, and it seemed a catchy name.

The durable fabric was particularly popular with those working outdoors, such as farmers, vets and contractors.

When Tussock Creek started, the business employed about 18 staff and all manufacturing was done in Mosgiel.

About 17 years ago, the couple realised they would have to move offshore to survive in business. Initially, they shifted production to Fiji while continuing to use Mosgiel as a distribution base.

About seven years ago, they decided to move it to China, which seemed more logical given the fabric was coming from there.

The fabric had changed over the years to one with a softer hand-feel but it was just as durable, Mr Petrie said.

A New Zealand company helped the company develop the fabric to get the required end result and it was made exclusively for Tussock Creek.

Styles had not changed much over the years - any changes being small, such as the width of leg - and the best-selling style was still the same men's trousers that were being produced in 1991.

But what had changed massively was the retail scene. In 1991, about 400 retailers were selling Tussock Creek, but now it was down to a couple of major retailers and about 20 independent retailers.

He and his wife moved to Canterbury six years ago, mostly for family reasons, and they enjoyed the country lifestyle of West Melton. However, they still called Otago home.

Distribution had remained in Mosgiel and they finished their tenure with the business along with one long-serving staff member.

They had been fortunate to to be able to develop a brand that had become well established and well known within the rural industry.

The new owners had some great ideas and were very enthusiastic about their new venture, Mr Petrie said.

Tussock Creek was also synonymous with the Otago Goldfields Cavalcade, having sponsored the light wagon trail for about 20 years. It was the longest-serving trail sponsor and he had enjoyed his involvement with trail boss Chris Bayne, Mr Petrie said.