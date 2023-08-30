Change at the helm of Ruralco

Ruralco Group people and culture manager Tony Aitken will be the acting chief executive while a replacement is found for departing chief executive Robert Sharkie. PHOTO: RURALCO

The top desk has changed at Ashburton co-operative Ruralco Group with Robert Sharkie resigning after six years as chief executive.

Ruralco Group’s Robert Sharkie is stepping down as chief executive. PHOTO: RURALCO

People and culture manager Tony Aitken steps into the role of acting chief executive on Friday while the board begins a recruitment process to select a new head.

Mr Sharkie said he had enjoyed his time at the co-op and the challenges it provided.

"I am very proud of Ruralco’s achievements during my time at the helm," he said.

"It is the dedication and passion of the people who work for Ruralco that has made these achievements possible and I commend them for their efforts and wish them well for the future."

Chairman Sir David Carter said he had accepted Mr Sharkie’s decision with mixed emotions.

"Rob’s contribution to Ruralco has been significant, but I respect his decision that the time is right for him to pursue another chapter in his life. He leaves with my complete support and best wishes for his future endeavours."

Mr Aitken has a strong background in people leadership and was part of Synlait when it grew from 140 staff to a workforce of more than 1000.