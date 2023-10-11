Close to identifying outbreak source

Mycoplasma bovis eradication programme director Simon Andrew is confident the source will be found of the M. bovis infection of a dairy farm in Selwyn. PHOTO: MPI

Ministry of Primary Industries officials are getting closer to finding the source of an outbreak of Mycoplasma bovis at a Selwyn dairy farm in Canterbury that quashed hopes of being completely rid of the cattle disease.

As work carries on to identify where the disease came from, and if it has spread, close to 1600 cattle on the farm will be culled and the owners compensated for losses.

About 10 properties understood to have supplied cattle to or received cattle from the farm are under movement restrictions until they are cleared.

The discovery last month of the Selwyn infection during a routine bulk tank milk screening put an end to a short run of being free of the disease.

At the time, the ministry cautioned M. bovis could return.

This proved the case when testing identified the ST-21 strain of the infection at the Selwyn farm, the same as that originally detected in 2017.

MPI Mycoplasma bovis eradication programme director Simon Andrew said the ministry was working with the farmer towards depopulating the herd.

"First and foremost we work with the farmer to make sure that we minimise the impact on them as much as possible, but at the same time we do have to manage the disease risk. We just have to balance that and work with the farmer and then confirm what the depopulation plan will look like."

He said MPI was confident of tracing the infection’s source.

Genomics work had indicate it was closely related to historic infection within the area, he said.

"So it’s nothing new, nothing strange and it’s not a new incursion or anything like that. It does have connections to the known network."

Tracing work, including testing on the farm, was continuing to work out connections along with tests around the property to see if they were the link, he said.

Investigations following up cattle movements highlighted the importance of farmers keeping accurate Nait records as it allowed them to get through this work quickly.

Good boundary fencing was important as M. bovis had spread through cattle contact in earlier discoveries. Investment in science, surveillance and diagnostics was paying off with infection being picked up early, he said.

Blood samples followed up on the farm confirmed the positive result after routine bulk milk testing found disease activity.

Mr Andrew said there was no sign of further spread, at least at this stage.

He said the rediscovery of M. bovis after a period of zero confirmed infections was expected as more infected properties were likely to arise during spring testing when cattle were under pressure.

"What we find is eradication programmes do tend to have a long tail, but all evidence points to getting to the end of the tail. We can’t have absolute clarity it’s going to be the last confirmed property and that’s why we always caveat it, but if you look at the trends at the height of the outbreak we identified [134 properties in 2018], six last year and so far this year there’s just been the two."

He said bulk milk and slaughter testing would continue to build up evidence towards eventually eradicating M. bovis within a targeted 10-year timeframe.

Mr Andrew said the Selwyn farmers were going through a difficult period after the shock of M. bovis being found on their farm and support was being provided.

"We are always mindful that often this involves genetic values that have been built up over generations and we have to ensure they are well supported and arrangements are in place with the Rural Support Trust and then there’s eligibility for compensation."

Depopulating a herd had long-term implications and compensation was extended for the recovery of a farm business, he said.

Mr Andrew said the find did not affect development of the proposed National Pest Management Plan to manage M. bovis over the next few years. The proposal included cattle compensation continuing.

Farmers will be able to provide feedback on it until October 23.

Since M. bovis was first identified in mid-2017, there have been 281 confirmed properties, 186,421 cattle culled and total compensation of $256.83m for financial losses from 2909 claims.

