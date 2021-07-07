Community businesses and groups major help

Businesses, organisations, groups and individuals have stepped up to help rural community members affected by the damaging flooding.

The floods, which hit across Canterbury on May 30, had rivers redirected across properties, river berms and roads washed out, fences downed, animals lost, and debris strewn far and wide.

Federated Farmers flood recovery co-ordinator Angela Cushnie is part of a co-ordinated team, led by Ashburton District Council, working in Mid Canterbury to help farmers with their flood recovery planning.

She said everyone in the district’s risk areas had been contacted and their ongoing needs were being assessed.

In the immediate aftermath of the flooding, and after some mammoth volunteer turnouts, the cleanup was moving from response and into recovery mode, she said.

Information on the needs of families in the affected areas was being processed and once available, no farmers or their families would be left behind, she said.

It did involve a bit of strategic planning and was a marathon effort, not a sprint, Mrs Cushnie said.

There had been many ‘‘boots on the ground’’ volunteers since the flooding who included skilled labour, practical farmers, those able to mentor, and those with light or heavy mechanical equipment such as farmers and contractors.

There were also baking and care packages.

‘‘Everyone is putting in some pretty big hours at the moment, stress levels are high and the initial shock is slowly wearing off,’’ she said.

‘‘Anyone struggling in terms of mental wellbeing can phone or text 1737 or call Rural Support on 0800787-254.’’

Mitre 10 Mega Ashburton managing director Simon Lye has been one of the many from businesses to make contact, giving 50 heavy duty shovels for volunteers.

He said it was a chance for the company to give back to those in the rural community who were very supportive of the business.