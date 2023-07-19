Community nursery given funding boost

Waitaki Valley School pupils propagate native plants at a community nursery that will eventually go to restoring wetlands and for other projects. PHOTOS: CHLOE LODGE

A funding injection will help pupils at a Kurow school grow more native shrubs and trees for the rural community.

The Waitaki Valley Community Native Nursery is a joint initiative between Waitaki Valley School and the Hakataramea Sustainability Collective (HSC) to protect and improve the region’s native plant and animal life.

The Lower Waitaki water zone committee is supporting this with a further $10,000 to continue the planting.

Committee chairman Michael McMillan said the nursery was a stepping stone to reintroduce native biodiversity into the area.

"It’s great to see community groups becoming more aware and wanting to learn about the native biodiversity in the areas they work and live in."

The nursery was launched at the end of last year.

Principal Jane Severinsen said the growing project was a real-life learning opportunity for pupils.

"It’s a chance to explore kiatiakitanga/stewardship and develop an understanding of the importance of biodiversity in the Waitaki and Hakataramea Valley."

The project was helping to bridge connections between the school and the community, she said.

Volunteers and pupils have sourced, nurtured and grown plants at the nursery, planting them at the Kurow Wetlands during a community planting day.

Waitaki Valley School’s joint nursery project with the community is building up a stock of native shrubs and trees for planting projects.

HSC project manager Sarah Elliot said the community put 450 natives into the local wetland.

"This not only enhanced the wetland, but it also gave students, their families and the community an opportunity to learn about how natives help build healthy habitats, biodiversity and clean freshwater."

Each week, senior pupils at the school go to the nursery to take care of plants, learn about life forms in the valley and help with initiatives such as the Eco Sourcing Challenge.

For six weeks they and their families joined community members to collect seeds from a list of plants native to the area.

A community propagation workshop followed where the children learned how to plant seeds and nurture them into seedlings that could be either taken home or go to the nursery for later planting.

Children were also invited to create a wool pot and propagate their own toetoe plant to contribute to the nursery.

The funding will be used to employ a nursery assistant to help maintain and co-ordinate activities on the site and to buy more native plants.

HSC plans to plant these in a demonstration garden in the empty space between the nursery and the school.

"This will help people to get inspired and see what’s possible," Mrs Elliot said.

"The community can explore the plants native to our region and learn how best to plant them and support their growth."