Concern campers will set up on farms

Otago Federated Farmers would like the Queenstown Lakes District Council’s draft freedom camping bylaw to make it clear that no authority is granted to camp on private land, even within 200m of a road. PHOTO: ALLIED MEDIA FILES

Freedom campers cause major problems in rural communities and a new bylaw could make it worse, Federated Farmers Otago says.

President Luke Kane said Federated Farmers Otago had given feedback on Queenstown Lakes District Council’s draft freedom camping bylaw.

The draft bylaw proposes 15 restricted freedom camping areas on public land, where freedom camping would be allowed, but subject to conditions specific to each area.

Mr Kane said the Otago branch provided strong feedback on the draft bylaw.

The bylaw would push campers out of restricted urban areas and into rural areas where problems were harder to manage.

Otago Federated Farmers was calling for a user-pays system, with designated freedom camping areas, which included appropriate facilities.

A bylaw needed to make it clear that no authority was granted to camp on private land, even within 200m of a road.

Freedom camping on rural roads should be prohibited, or restricted, within 500m of a rural dwelling or workplace, he said.

"Urban residents are given protections in this bylaw — the same respect should be shown to rural people."

Problems freedom campers brought to rural areas included dumping human excrement and rubbish in roadside paddocks, their dogs hassling stock, lighting campfires during fire bans, trespassing, and getting their vehicles stuck.

"All of which ends up being the farmer’s problem."

Federated Farmers Otago supported the intent of the bylaw — to protect the environment, visitor safety and access to nature — but it was seriously concerned about allowing freedom camping on most rural roads.

"Let me be clear — most freedom campers are great, and we want them to enjoy New Zealand’s stunning scenery, as long as they do it respectfully.

"We’re all for people making the most of our country, but there needs to be strong measures in place for those who ignore the rules and basic decency."

Luke Kane. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

He was baffled some freedom campers thought it was acceptable to dump rubbish in rural areas.

"People come to enjoy those nice, clean, green environments, but don’t treat them with the same respect."

More freedom campers were flocking to the district and they were increasingly difficult to police, leaving rural communities to pick up the pieces, he said.

A bylaw was only effective if it could be enforced, he said.

Enforcement would be impossible in remote rural areas.

"Even though campers are supposed to be self-contained, some don’t follow that rule — and rural people and water quality end up paying the price."

Often rural areas had no cell coverage and when a campervan got bogged, a farmer got called to haul them out.

Some roads identified in the bylaw were farm driveways and others were too narrow, with no laybys or gravel shoulders, he said.

"They should be removed from the freedom camping maps."

Remote areas might offer a pretty view, but they were also home to working farms, he said.

"Letting people park up here without understanding the risks is a recipe for trouble."

Consultation on the draft bylaw closed last month.

The bylaw was expected to go before the council for adoption next month and be in place before this summer.

