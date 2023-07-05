Concerns over health of high country lakes

Fish & Game is keeping an eye on the health of Lake Heron and other lakes. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Fish & Game is concerned about the health of some of Mid Canterbury’s high country lakes.

They include Ō Tū Wharekai, two small wetlands known as the Māori Lakes, and to a lesser extent Lake Heron in the upper Rakaia area.

The organisation points to ecologist reports from the Ministry for the Environment and Environment Canterbury that show more intensive farming is impacting their water health as well as indigenous species such as eel populations in the lakes and salmon numbers.

Chief executive Corina Jordan said Fish & Game was calling for talks with lakeside communities to work together and start addressing the impacts.

"We are worried that those communities have had conversations with the regional council about the adoption of farm plans and good management practice when we know ultimately that’s not going to be enough to address these issues with these lakes. So we think it would be better for us to come together to have that conversation so that we can ensure that we all understand the same issues and the pathway forward and we’re not setting up our communities to fail."

She said the main land use had historically been extensive farming of merinos in a fairly natural farming environment with a light farming touch.

"Over time we’ve seen irrigation come into some of these areas. We’ve also seen more cattle into these areas supported by intensive winter grazing practices and that just means more crops. This is putting pressure on quite a sensitive environment and the farmers or catchments we understand have been encouraged to take up farm plans and adopt good management practices. A lot of them are doing it in a voluntary manner and that’s really positive. However, we already know, and this has been known for at least 10 years, that good management practice in itself and farm planning won’t be enough to address the sorts of nutrient, phosphorous and sediment releases we see when we start to change our landscape like this."

Ms Jordan said that didn’t mean more rules were needed or that expensive centre pivots and infrastructure should be removed, but a conversation was needed about land use around the lakes and a transition pathway.

Fish & Game chief executive Corina Jordan is encouraging farmers to apply for hunter-provided funding to restore wetlands on their farms. PHOTO: FISH & GAME

"I don’t think regulation is the answer. I don’t think big sticks is going to get us there. I think a conversation with those communities and providing them opportunities to de-intensify that land use — think more about going back to those merino-based systems and taking some of the cows out of that landscape and thinking about irrigation in a different way."

She said some intensive farming areas were resilient and could handle a lot of cows and irrigation and other parts such as high country lakes were too sensitive.

Fish & Game is sharing some concerns with farmers and rural communities about parts of freshwater farm plans.

Ms Jordan said there were common concerns around some of the national regulations coming out of government, including the proposed law to replace the Resource Management Act (RMA).

She said the Natural and Built Environment Bill didn’t recognise the recreational values of the natural environment and was setting up processes that would reduce the ability of the public to have their say over the management of a natural environment such as a wetland or waterway.

"A lot of different parties — agriculture, Fish & Game, Resource Management Law Association — have all raised quite big concerns about this bill and people are calling for it to be slowed down so that we can get this right because this will have an impact not only on current New Zealand and our people but future generations as well."

She said the RMA was not perfect, but many parties now thought it wasn’t as bad as the proposed law and it would be better to deal with specific RMA issues than start again.

Fish & Game membership remains stable over the past decade with 150,000 licence holders.

