Confidence wanes

Richard McIntyre

Farmers are losing confidence in their banks, a survey shows.

Federated Farmers commerce and competition spokesman Richard McIntyre said the results from its latest banking survey paints a damning picture of the state of rural lending.

"Rural banking issues are nearing crisis point and farmers are quickly losing confidence.

"Things have clearly gone from bad to worse, with consecutive surveys showing all the key metrics we track heading in the wrong direction.

"We thought the results were bad in our last survey, six months ago, but farmers are now feeling even more miserable about the state of rural lending."

Federated Farmers carried out a banking survey of more than 640 farmers in May and discovered 51% of respondents were satisfied with their banks.

"The record profits banks have been making for the last few years have been well-publicised, but there are a few other records being broken that we want to shine a light on."

Farmers’ satisfaction with their banks had dropped five points to its lowest levels since the surveys began in 2015.

A quarter of farmers held a neutral view, while those saying they were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied increased to 23.6% — a record high.

"Alarmingly, we also have one in four farmers reporting they have come under undue pressure from their bank.

"These aren’t just statistics. These numbers represent real Kiwi farming families who are clearly under huge pressure from high interest rates, rampant inflation and reduced incomes."

A new question was included in the latest survey.

It was "Do you think New Zealand banks are presently demonstrating a positive commitment to support farming through difficult periods of high interest rates?".

One in five farmers responded yes to that question, Mr McIntyre said.

"At a time when farmers are really struggling, I would have hoped to see our banks stepping up to help, but instead they seem to be tightening the screws.

"These figures are of real concern and add considerable weight to Federated Farmers’ calls for an independent inquiry into rural banking.

"There are clearly some widespread issues in our rural banking system that need to be closely looked at and addressed — urgently."

Federated Farmers made a presentation on the need for an independent inquiry into rural banking to Parliament’s Primary Production Select Committee last week.