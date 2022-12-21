Costs awarded to Te Anau landowner

Cleared land in Te Anau belonging to Peter Chartres. Photo: Supplied

The Southland District Council has been ordered to pay costs of $300,000 to Te Anau farmer Peter Chartres following an Environment Court hearing in April.

Council had sought a ruling to prevent the further clearing of indigenous vegetation on Mr Chartres’ property, Te Anau Downs Station, but the judgement ruled in Mr Chartres’ favour.

The council was notified of the costs awarded against it yesterday.

In a statement, Southland District Council chief executive Cameron McIntosh said the council accepted the judgement following what had been an "incredibly challenging" case.

"This has highlighted the difficulties of operating in the realm of the Resource Management Act and associated government regulations," he said.

"While it is the responsibility of councils to follow up on complaints made by members of the public, there are no winners here."

The council planned to raise the issue with the Ministry for the Environment in the new year.

He would not comment further.

The station was taken to the Environment Court after vegetation was cleared in what the Chartres family saw as normal family practice.