Covid plans for farms being developed

Having contingency measures in place for when things do not go according to plan has now become an essential part of good farm management, Southland Rural Support Trust chairwoman and national Rural Support Trust councillor Cathie Cotter says.

Covid-19 had become a reality of life and it was only a matter of time until people would be confronted with dealing with it, she said.

The checklist had initially been rolled out in Waikato because of the presence of Covid-19 in the community, but had been adapted for the southern region.

"We are working with the industry leaders to make sure we have the most up-to-date information rolling out as it comes to hand."

The Ministry of Social Development and district health boards have also been included in its development.

Affected health boards would let the Rural Support Trust know when a farm had a case of Covid-19 to initiate a needs assessment to be completed.

The trust encouraged farmers to have the most up-to-date plan.

The farming continuity plan allowed farmers to have more peace of mind if, for any reason, they were unable to look after their animals or had to be off the property for an extended time.

This would contain day-to-day farm operational details, originated from the beef and lamb industry, and needed to be kept up to date.

"It’s a really comprehensive form and that’s just in case the farmer gets so unwell they need hospitalisation or is unable to work."

"Often, it was the small things that made all the difference to smoothing the process when disaster struck, such as what is the name of the dogs, what do you feed them and where is it kept, the name of your vet, milk company, electrician, fuel supplier or transport company," Mrs Cotter said.

Being able to maintain good animal welfare was a crucial part of the farming industry, but each farm had its own idiosyncrasies.

Medical practitioners would also be able to monitor the health of the farmers, to ensure they were coping or if they needed additional support.

People on a Covid-19 positive farm were required to remain isolated from the rest of the farm team and were not allowed in places like milking sheds.

While cows would be milked and milk picked up for delivery to the factory, milk from infected farms would not be sold for human consumption but used to make stock food.

Multiple infections in a defined region was the biggest concern.

Employing casual workers was not a solution in the South as the sector was already experiencing personnel shortages.

"Down here in Southland we don’t have any extra people at the moment. There isn’t any unemployment here as far as the rural sector is concerned.

"We are so short of staff, it

is very scary going into something like this."

Overseas, affected farms had used "imported" staff to meet the need, but Southland did not have that as an option, she said.

When Covid-19 arrived in the region, they were hoping the worst case scenario would be four or five farmers a week affected.

The locked borders had affected the ability to bring experienced labour into the country during the busier summer season.

"We use a lot of migrant workers, especially in our dairy industry. They have gone home and we haven’t been able to get them back into the country. We are really short on farm staff, without heading into a pandemic and having to try and top the workforce out there," she said.

"There’s a lot of work behind the scenes to make sure we do have steps in place to be able to support our rural sector.

"Who knows who will come out of the woodwork [to help and] who will volunteer to drive on farms and milk cows.

"We will be asking people to stand up and put their hands up to say they might be available."

There were many different answers to the potential issue. Solutions would have to be looked at on a case by case basis.

"We don’t know. It will all depend on that geographical area where farms will be affected."

"We are working with all the industry partners."

Experienced farming volunteers would provide a significant solution to the shortage issue, Mrs Cotter said.

- Toni McDonald