Cromwell butcher into national final

FreshChoice Cromwell apprentice butcher Capri Woods accepts prizes from head judge Peter Martin after winning a regional final of the Butcher Apprentice of the Year competition in Christchurch this month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Cromwell butcher Capri Woods has carved herself a path to the grand final of the Butcher Apprentice of the Year competition.

Apprentice butchers from across the South Island put their butchery skills to the test by boning, trimming, slicing and dicing their way through a two-hour contest in Christchurch earlier this month.

FreshChoice Cromwell apprentice Capri Woods said she was excited to have won the chance to represent the lower South Island region in the competition.

She was in her third year as an apprentice and was in her second year competing for a place in the final.

“This year I really focused on my strength of clean cutting and keeping my display simple rather than concentrating on the gourmet side of things,

“Now in the lead up to the final, I would like to focus more on the gourmet cuts and use the time to widen what I can do.”

The competition was one of four regional competitions being held around the country in a national series to find New Zealand’s top butchers to compete in a grand final showdown in Auckland on November 3.

The winner would receives an all-expenses paid trip to the next World Butchers’ Challenge in 2024, with the opportunity to represent New Zealand in the Young Butchers of New Zealand team.

At the regionals, competitors were tasked with breaking down a size 20 chicken, a full pork loin, a lamb leg, and a prime steer rump into a display of value-added products while being scrutinised by judges.

Head judge Peter Martin said there was a very high standard of work across the competitions.

“I am a strong advocate for these competitions and the best part as a judge is seeing the opportunities for young people in our trade to showcase their skills at competition level.”