Crop farmers bracing for flood costs

Flooding at Harleston Rd, Sefton, looking towards State Highway 1, after last week’s heavy rain. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Canterbury’s arable growers are steadying themselves for a count-up of damage to autumn-sown plantings after being belted by flooding.

More than a month’s worth of rain fell around Christchurch in 24 hours, with last week’s storm closing the main highway north of Dunedin and south of Timaru.

The deluge, which flooded properties and caused slips which closed roads, follows heavy rain in February that tested growers over a challenging harvest.

Federated Farmers arable industry chairman Colin Hurst said it was still too early to work out if yields would suffer.

The Makikihi farmer said growers hoped the crops wouldn’t be "drowned out" by being under water for too long.

Mid Canterbury foothill catchments had copped it earlier in the month and South Canterbury bore the brunt of things last week, he said.

"There will be a significant impact on the autumn-sown crops, certainly on the heavier country, and it will depend on how long it hangs around.

"The well-established crops will be OK and it’s the later autumn-sown crops which will be under a bit of pressure with the flooded paddocks."

The drenching has created another issue as slug populations relish damp soils.

Mr Hurst said farmers would be able to re-sow damaged crops in the spring, but that would come at a planting cost with lower yields.

He said growers were remaining reasonably cheerful despite being hit by a hard harvest and the weather continuing to go against them.

Flooded farmland in O’Roarkes Rd, Fernside, last Tuesday morning after heavy overnight rain. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

"The flip side is prices are strong and there’s an element of confidence because they’re up, even though costs are also up. Blimming diesel is expensive and fertiliser and expenses have gone up."

Milling wheat returns have soared from $415 a tonne last year to forward prices for next year at $620/t and any wheat not tied into contracts is making up to $675/t.

Feed wheat prices are also high — escalating from $400/t last year to $650/t for free feed wheat. Imported feed grain is more than $700/t.

"It’s sort of like Monopoly money and in all my farming career I’ve never seen the swing in money like this."

Prices have spiralled up since growers reduced plantings a year ago, ironically because of low returns, and that was compounded by the poor harvest and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Hurst said he was getting calls most weeks for feed grain, including an order from a merchant for feed barley last week, and supplies were tight.

Southland dairy farmers were feeding more grain to herds because farms were dry, he said.

The main "rider" to the positive outlook was that international prices had come back, presumably as northern hemisphere growers were selling grain soon after it had been harvested.

Mr Hurst said growers were uncertain of the next direction of prices, but there was still an opportunity to increase cropping domestically and displace some of the imported crops.

Growing more maize silage was an option, he said.

