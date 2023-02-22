Cyclone Gabrielle devastation

It was "one hell of a week" for people in the North Island as Cyclone Gabrielle hit the region on February 13 and 14, causing flooding resulting in a national state of emergency. The storm left a trail of destruction, particularly on the East Coast. Many crops across Hawke’s Bay and Tairawhiti have been completely destroyed, bridges and roads washed away, vital infrastructure severely damaged and entire communities cut off from the rest of the country. As of Tuesday morning, 11 people had died and grave concerns were held for a similar number of people. Thousands of homes in Napier and Hastings were still without power — with some rural areas not expected to get power back for another month.

- Former southerner Gemma Douglas now lives on her husband’s family orchard in Hastings (pictured) which has been extensively damaged. She was too busy to talk this week, but next week she shares her story with Alice Scott in Southern Rural Life.