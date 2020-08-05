DairyNZ backs RMA changes

DairyNZ chief executive Tim Mackle. Photo by DairyNZ.

DairyNZ is backing changes to the Resource Management Act (RMA) to deliver reduced compliance costs for farmers, increase efficiency and improve environmental outcomes.

DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle said a comprehensive reform of the RMA was long overdue and would be a positive step not only for farmers but all New Zealanders.

"The RMA has become too unpredictable and inefficient for applicants. Farmers will be keen to see this reform deliver a process which is faster, simpler and less costly.

"Potentially replacing the RMA with two separate pieces of legislation for environment and planning makes a lot of sense and will deliver better outcomes for farm environments, which face different issues than our urban counterparts," Dr Mackle said.

A separate environmental act would also support clear and efficient environmental rule settings, he said.