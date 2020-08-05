DairyNZ backs RMA changes

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle said a comprehensive reform of the RMA was long overdue and would be a positive step not only for farmers but all New Zealanders.
"The RMA has become too unpredictable and inefficient for applicants. Farmers will be keen to see this reform deliver a process which is faster, simpler and less costly.
"Potentially replacing the RMA with two separate pieces of legislation for environment and planning makes a lot of sense and will deliver better outcomes for farm environments, which face different issues than our urban counterparts," Dr Mackle said.
A separate environmental act would also support clear and efficient environmental rule settings, he said.