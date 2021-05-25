North Otago Irrigation Company chief executive Andrew Rodwell

Although drought was officially declared in Otago at the start of the month, it is a word that has been on local farmers’ lips long before now.

North Otago Irrigation Company chief executive Andrew Rodwell said this irrigation season, which typically would start on September 1 and run until the end of May, last year began at the end of July.

The demand for water this season, compared with averages dating back to 2008, was higher and more sustained (excluding January) than the average of the past 12 years.

"It paints a pretty stark picture," he said.

"We live in a drought zone. I understand officially that a drought zone exists where the annual average rainfall is less than 565mm a year, and the average for North Otago is 525mm.

"But last year, in the 11 and a-half months to the middle of December 2020, there had only been 270mm, so we were barely at half the average rainfall.

"You can imagine that irrigation is effectively choosing rainfall on demand. For irrigated farms it was just an absolute godsend for them, given that, in that year, irrigation was available."

Mr Rodwell said even with irrigation, the way the season had been made it difficult for farmers to "keep up".

"The amount of water available still doesn’t enable them to achieve the target soil field capacity, which is the degree of the moistness of the soil to optimise pasture growth. So they’re always chasing it."

Those in the driest areas, without irrigation, were struggling even more, he said.

"It’s been a challenging year, for a number of reasons.

"Obviously, the drought has meant that for those who don’t have irrigation, it’s brought stresses that they’d otherwise like not to have."

Herbert sheep farmer Jo Hay said the declaration of drought had been a long time coming, as North Otago and East Otago had been operating under drought conditions for some time.

"Last winter was pretty dry, and that’s pretty much when it started."

Although there was a good amount of rain in January, which spurred grass growth, it had not necessarily been enough or at the right time for winter crops.

Mrs Hay was part of a committee which had been lobbying the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) to have drought declared here.

However, because a declaration is made only region by region, other parts of Otago which had regular rainfall, such as South Otago, were also taken into account.

"South Otago are never under drought," Mrs Hay said.

"But they finally called it, which is really good."

Even within North Otago, the rainfall had been at two extremes.

The Hay farm, which she owns with husband Ross, had 20mm for April, whereas farms near Windsor had reported 160mm.

The Hay farm is partly irrigated, and the difference between the irrigated and non-irrigated land was stark.

"It’s very, very noticeable. It’s a reminder of what dry land farming is like."

When they were moving sheep across the dry land there was dust flying, she said.

Having drought declared meant there were official steps farmers who needed help with getting more feed for animals could take. Financial assistance could also be provided by the Ministry of Social Development.

"It doesn’t change a whole lot for most people, but it does provide channels."

Mr Rodwell said that although the irrigation season was coming to an end, there was still good demand for shares.

"One share will enable you to receive sufficient water to irrigate 1ha of land, roughly."

That irrigation equated to about 3.6mm per day.

- Ashley Smith