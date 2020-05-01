Skip to main content
Rural Life
Duck-shooters await season’s starting gun
It will be game on for duck-shooting next weekend.
Workers not leaving quarters a problem
Farm workers refusing to leave their accommodation are causing headaches for farmers preparing for the start of the new dairy season.
Omakau couple win environment award
Omakau farmers Ben and Anna Gillespie have been named regional supreme winners in the Otago Ballance Farm Environment Awards.
Duck hunter collecting acorns for late season
After seeing Gavin Roy on his hands and knees under one of Gore’s oak trees with a bucket, one might assume he was taking environmental tidiness just a shade too far.
Busy Southland woman dairy finalist
Jessica Goodwright leads a busy life.
Easier without trampers, climbers, walkers, tourists
Running a high country farm next to a national park has been easier during the Covid-19 lockdown because there are no climbers, trampers, walkers and tourists on the road or property.
Stopping weeds at the farm gate
As sharemilkers around the country are gearing up to move stock on June 1, the main focus this year is on taking care not to spread Covid-19.
High country — isolation goes with the territory
Adjusting to the isolation of Covid-19 restrictions has been difficult for many urban dwellers but for families on high country stations isolation goes with the territory.
Secure winter feed, farmers urged
Farmers nationwide are urged to ensure they secure winter feed to avoid facing feed shortages and the southern region is no different, says DairyNZ’s Southland/South Otago regional leader Ollie...
Solution for farmers requiring consent
A solution has been found for Southland farmers who may require a new wintering consent, or variation, this year.
Video cheer rolls through Maniototo
Maniototo farmers are capturing audiences far and wide after swapping their essential service roles for toilet rolls.
Pukerau couple add pasteurised milk
Henderson Dairy has added another string to its farm-fresh products bow — pasteurised milk.
Virtual sale yard platform booming
About two-thirds of Otago vendors who usually sell their bulls in annual on-farm events are now committed to using PGG Wrightsons' virtual sale yard platform Bidr. co. nz, regional livestock manager...
Lockdown a double hit for Maniototo farm
It has been a case of shut the door and shut the gate for Maniototo farmers Stu and Lorraine Duncan who have been doubly affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.
Gibson new director for SFF Co-operative board
Tim Gibson has been appointed as an independent director to the board of Silver Fern Farms Co-operative.
Campaign launched to save Canterbury A&P show
The Canterbury A&P Association has launched a Show Saviour campaign to help the New Zealand Agricultural Show survive.
Call to use visa powers for workers
Migrant workers in agriculture are more important than ever, farmers say.
Farmers trial sunflowers as fodder
Sheep farmer Grant Scott always smiles when he sees his paddocks of sunflowers in bloom.
China bans Aussie meat exports as tensions rise
China has reportedly banned meat exports from four Australian abattoirs as simmering tensions about the origin of the Covid-19 outbreak rise between the countries.
Horsing around
Dogs are not the only animals enjoying more time with their owners during the Covid-19 restrictions.
