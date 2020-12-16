Education on potato industry

New Zealand's special agricultural trade envoy Mel Poulton (centre), with growers Daniel Lovett and his mother Jo Lovett, inspect a field of processing potatoes at Lovett Family Farms at Wakanui, near Ashburton. PHOTO SUPPLIED

Mid Canterbury potato growers Lovett Family Farms hosted New Zealand’s special agricultural trade envoy Mel Poulton on farm this month.

She was travelling with Potatoes New Zealand (PNZ) as part of a two-day tour getting insight into the potato industry.

Ms Poulton, a Tararua district pastoral farmer and former Nuffield scholar, started her role on January 1 this year. As part of her role she supports key government objectives, including raising the value of New Zealand agricultural goods and services.

As a pastoral farmer, she was familiar with producing and exporting food and fibre to markets around the world and highly active in environmental stewardship. She was also a member of the Global Farmers Network.

Potatoes New Zealand spokeswoman Gemma Carroll said Canterbury was the largest growing region for the NZ potato industry and Ashburton district "the potato seed capital of New Zealand".

The Lovett family grow potatoes for McCain.

The tour also included visits to Plant and Food Research at Lincoln, which was a tissue culture lab; Oakley’s fresh potato grower in Southbridge; and to McCain’s potato processing facility near Timaru.

Industry members then had a chance to meet Ms Poulton at the Hotel Ashburton and hear about her role informing the NZ Primary Sector Trade and her goals for making farmer voices heard at Apec 2021.

PNZ chief executive officer Chris Claridge also gave a review of 2020.

At the time of Ms Poulton’s appointment, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said she was well placed to tell New Zealand’s agriculture and environmental stewardship story to the world.

"In the immediate term, her priorities will be engaging with farmer groups and other agriculture sector stakeholders to build support for our free trade agreement negotiations with Europe and, in due course, with the United Kingdom.

"More broadly, Mel will be tasked with advocating for New Zealand’s agriculture trade interests from the perspective of a practising farmer and identifying opportunities for New Zealand to commercialise its agricultural expertise offshore," he said.