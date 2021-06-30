Endemic grasshoppers hold ground at Little Valley Rd

Otago lowland grasshopper Phaulacridium otagoense. PHOTO: STEVE TREWICK

Little Valley Rd near Alexandra may be the last place to find endemic grasshoppers as a hybrid swarm is expected to take over the Otago and common New Zealand species.

Massey University evolutionary biologist Prof Mary Morgan-Richards has been carrying out a grasshopper study and has discovered the two distinct species, the Otago lowland grasshopper (Phaulacridium otagoense) and the more common New Zealand lowland grasshopper (Phaulacridium marginale), were mating and mixing at random.

Agriculture has intensified over the past 50 years and the study suggests that the hybridisation is the result of changes to the grasshoppers’ habitat through the introduction of mammals that eat the natural vegetation, and the invasion of many non-native plant species.

Little Valley Rd is the exception, Prof Morgan-Richard’s team having found some grasshoppers that look like the Otago and common New Zealand species, but very few of the ‘‘intermediate’’ (hybrid) grasshoppers.

‘‘This was unusual in our study as the other locations where both species occurred had many grasshoppers that were intermediate, and very few that looked like the two named species.

‘‘We do not know why Little Valley Rd is different but it is more like the situation described in the 1970s and 1980s when the two species lived side by side without forming lots of hybrids.’’

The Little Valley Rd area had many Otago lowland grasshoppers, while the common New Zealand species had just arrived, as its distribution expanded.

In an article recently published in the Journal of Evolutionary Biology, Prof Morgan-Richards describes how things have changed since these species were studied in the 1970s.

About 50 years ago, the two species were distinct and found living next to one another in separate habitats.

‘‘It looks likely that the two grasshopper species will ultimately be replaced by one hybrid lineage while we watch.’’

This could have an impact on native skinks such as grand and Otago skinks, and native geckos such as the schist gecko and the ‘‘Cromwell’’ Kawarau gecko, which fed on the Otago grasshopper species, she said.

These grasshoppers were eaten by a range of predators such as hedgehogs, lizards and spiders.

In the past, there would have been more insect-eating birds feeding during the day. These days, mammals such as feral cats ate grasshoppers.

In the case of the new hybrid grasshoppers observed recently, researchers believed rapid change in the climate or the landscape had played a role.

‘‘Something’s changed,’’ Prof Morgan-Richards said.

‘‘Obviously, there’s been a lot of soil erosion from the rabbits, there’s been an increase of weeds, but also intensification of agriculture, changing with irrigation.’’

According to her study, the Otago lowland grasshopper was smaller and preferred drier soils. It was found on degraded tussock grassland characterised by areas of bare stony ground with patches of species of the native raoulia.

The common New Zealand lowland grasshopper was widespread and found in places with more ground cover, such as places less eroded by overgrazing, but the insect also had wider range of habitats it did well in.

The common lowland species seemed to be common in many disturbed sites and could cope with wetter soil, the study said.

‘‘So irrigation is expected to result in less habitat available for the Otago endemic. As agriculture/horticulture expands we can expect reduction in the distribution of the Otago species, and probably expansion of the hybrid form.’’

- By Mary-Jo Tohill