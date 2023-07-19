Entries open for 4th employer awards

Entries are open for the this year’s Primary Industries Good Employer Awards.

Ministry for Primary Industries workforce manager Beth Davie said people had always been at the heart of New Zealand’s food and fibre sector businesses.

"These awards are a great way to showcase effective and innovative ways in supporting staff and spreading excellence throughout the sector.

"We’re wanting employers of any size who create productive, safe, supportive, and healthy work environments for their people to enter."

The awards are in their fourth year.

Both food and fibre sector businesses, and those that support them, are eligible to apply.

"Last year we received amazing applications from across the food and fibre sector, including dairy, food production, forestry, seafood and Māori agribusinesses."

The ministry encouraged employers to put their names forward for an award. Employees could also nominate their own employers or others.

"Nominees can also range from rural accountants to veterinary practices, through to large industry bodies or even small start-ups and others."

Food and fibre sector businesses were driving New Zealand’s economy. Exports were tipped to reach $56.2 billion in the year to June 30.

Entries close at 5pm on Friday.

The six award categories are employee development; safe and healthy work environment, Māori agribusiness; inclusive and diverse workplace award; small business recognition award; and the supreme award.