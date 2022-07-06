Environmental kits available to borrow

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Thriving Southland catchment co-ordinators Sandra Campbell (left) and Sarah Thorne (centre) and senior catchment co-ordinator Rachael Halder inspect four new environmental education kits.

Mrs Halder said the four kits were available for catchment groups, schools, community groups and others to borrow.

The four kits — developed by the Thriving Southland team — are called ‘Grow your own Natives’, ‘How Healthy is your Estuary?’, ‘How Healthy is your Stream?’ and ‘Solving the Pest Puzzle’.

The kits were a great educational resource and provided a fantastic learning opportunity for users, Mrs Halder said.

"Our team are happy to come along and assist you with the kit and show you how everything works, or link you up with your local catchment group to get involved."

To borrow a kit email office@thrivingsouthland.co.nz.