Error accounts for 'stolen' sheep

More than 300 sheep which were thought to have been stolen from a Waimumu farm, near Gore, were located yesterday.

Acting sergeant Mel Robertson, of Gore, said police were confident the sheep were not stolen; however, there had been an administrative error in stock numbers.

"No stock had been unlawfully taken from the farm,'' Act Sgt Robertson said.

She expressed her thanks to the community who assisted police significantly while trying to locate the sheep.

"Thank you to the public for their overwhelming assistance, it's always really helpful.''

Police originally were notified the sheep went missing between April 21 and 28.

Eight rams with distinctive orange spray paint marks on their backs were also thought to have been taken,

The sheep and rams were valued at an estimated $65,000.

- Kayla Hodge