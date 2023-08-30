Experienced governor joins board

Experienced director Tony Carter is a new appointment on the board of fertiliser co-op Ravensdown. PHOTO: RAVENSDOWN

A former leader of the Foodstuffs chain is a new director on the board of fertiliser co-op Ravensdown.

Tony Carter led the retail company as chief executive and managing director for 10 years before starting a governance career.

Ravensdown chairman Bruce Wills said Mr Carter was one of the nation’s most experienced governors and known for his strategic leadership.

"With his extensive governance experience and commercial acumen across a broad range of sectors, Tony brings deep wisdom and foresight that will complement the existing collective skillset of the Ravensdown board."

He said his passion and understanding of co-operatives after leading Foodstuffs would be an asset for Ravensdown.

Mr Carter said it was the co-operative element that initially drew him to the role, but he was also looking forward to his first directorship in a primary sector organisation.

He said agriculture was an integral economic and cultural part of New Zealand and he was looking forward to contributing to the Ravensdown board.

In other roles, he’s chairman of New Zealand-owned technology business Datacom Group, My Food Bag, TR Group, The Interiors Group and the Skin Institute.

He has previously been chairman of Air New Zealand and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and was a director of Fletcher Building and ANZ Bank New Zealand for nine years.

Meanwhile, shareholders began voting last Friday in the election for a South Island director.

The trio nominated to stand are Simon Davies, Jane Montgomery and Arron Stark, with voting to close on September 22.

