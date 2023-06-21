Family rapt with success of bull sale

A top price of $65,000 was the icing on the cake for Canterbury’s Fisher family after a "stunner" day in the auction ring at their on-farm Silverstream Charolais and Hereford sale.

The catalogue of 53 Charolais bulls had a full clearance for an average of $11,768 and 12 out of 16 Herefords sold, averaging $7166, at their farm near Lake Ellesmere last week.

Topping the catalogue was lot 3, a rising two-year-old Charolais called Silverstream Spectra S184 which sold to a syndicate of Hemingford Charolais, Twin Rivers Charolais and Australian stud Palgrove Charolais.

Lot 15’s Silverstream Springston S143 went to Topaki Charolais and Australian stud Rosedale Charolais for $39,000.

The Silverstream stud is owned by Brent and Anna Fisher and his mother Maureen. His father, Bruce, died earlier this year.

Mr Fisher said they were blown away with the support and result.

"We were rapt that the sale went so good. We thought the bulls were very good, but we didn’t expect that good a result because it’s not the easiest climate at the moment.

"I think we sold nine stud bulls averaging just shy of $29,000, but the [commercial bulls] were pleasing too and when you take the stud bulls out that was $8700."

He said it was important to have bulls for everyone’s price bracket.

The family run a two-farm operation with their other property at Ataahua, between Motukarara and Kaituna.

Another top result was a $50,000 bull sold by Little River’s Sudeley Angus, owned by Andrew and Anna Laing. They averaged just under $12,000, with 47 rising two-year-olds of the 50-strong lineup going under the hammer.