On-farm adviser scholarships open

Applications are open for a scholarship programme to produce the next generation of on-farm advisers to support farmers and growers.

Ministry for Primary Industries on-farm support director Vanessa Winning said six On Farm Support Science Scholarships, worth a total of $30,000, were on offer for the 2026 academic year to tertiary students enrolled in a relevant degree.

"We’re seeking applications from students who have a genuine interest in pursuing a career in either the agriculture, horticulture or viticulture advisory sector."

Applicants must have completed their first year of study.

Demand was strong for on-farm advice, backed by science and analysis, which could support producers to adapt and improve business performance, Ms Winning said.

Applications close on September 15.