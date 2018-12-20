Farm fatality: 21-year-old killed in hay-baler incident

farmdeathkakanuiroaddaniel.jpg A 21-year-old man has died after getting stuck in a hay baler on a farm in North Otago today. Photo: Daniel Birchfield

A worker has died in a hay-baler incident on a Waitaki farm today.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to Kakanui Valley Rd in Five Forks, west of Oamaru, shortly after 11am this morning.

Police said a 21-year-old man was killed in the incident.

A Worksafe spokeswoman said she could confirm the man died after becoming stuck in the hay baler and it had opened an investigation.

It was the 17th farm fatality in New Zealand this year and fifth this month, she said.

A police spokesman said officers were still responding to the incident.

An Otago Daily Times reporter, who is at the scene, said police had left the area but Worksafe staff were on site.

A Worksafe spokesperson confirmed the incident was being investigated.

Sergeant Blair Wilkinson, of Oamaru, confirmed a 21-year-old Waitaki man was "killed in an accident while working a piece of farm machinery on the property."

He said police were called to the scene at approximately 11am. He also confirmed there were no "suspicious circumstances" surrounding his death.