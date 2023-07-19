Farm safety strategy launched

Safer Farms chairwoman Lindy Nelson

A new health and safety campaign and strategy has been launched to help reduce injuries and fatalities.

The Half Arsed Stops Here campaign and Farm Without Harm strategy is taking the health and safety message straight to the heart of rural communities.

As part of the initiative, industry leaders and farmers from across the country are signing a pledge, committing to keeping those working on farms healthy and safe.

The programme had been developed by the Agricultural Leaders’ Health and Safety Action Group (Safer Farms), which is dedicated to leading, redesigning and inspiring a safer farm culture throughout New Zealand.

Safer Farms chairwoman Lindy Nelson said Farm Without Harm was a bold, system-wide strategy and action plan developed by the agricultural sector for the agricultural sector in response to the concerning and persistent rates of harm on farms.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand chairwoman Kate Acland

"Collectively, we proudly produce billions of dollars worth of world-class food annually destined for consumers across the globe. Yet last year 13 farmers lost their lives on New Zealand farms and more than 2000 of us suffered serious injuries that forced us off work for a week or more.

"The cost of producing food in New Zealand is too high – the injuries, deaths and mental harm as a result of accidents on our farms are hurting families, workers and rural communities."

Developed across two years, the Farm Without Harm strategy was co-designed with farmers and their communities, iwi, Māori, industry leadership bodies and primary sector organisations to deliver tangible on-the-ground impact, Ms Nelson said.

"This strategy represents a fresh approach to wellbeing on our farms.

"It involves gaining a deeper understanding of different forms of harm, redesigning our farming systems to prevent harm, and fostering a caring culture among us.

DairyNZ chairman Jim van der Poel

"To address these harms, we have identified ways we need to work differently and [identified] four high-harm areas that need an urgent focus — risks to mental health resulting in reduced wellbeing, harm experienced while working with vehicles and machinery, physical stress and injuries from handling livestock, and harm caused by exposure to agricultural chemicals and airborne risks.

"Instead of relying on hi-vis vests or helmets, we are looking to eliminate harm from the system wherever we can by working and learning together to find solutions, understanding that safety starts with a culture of care and continuing to invest in new approaches. This is our line in the sand, it’s a recognition that we need to do things differently. Ultimately, it's about coming together as a sector to find and share solutions that work best for us, while rejecting anything that puts ourselves or others at risk."

Beef + Lamb New Zealand chairwoman Kate Acland said looking after people was central to the success of the primary sector.

"Healthy and safe farms are attractive places to live and work and this is vital so we can attract the best people to our fantastic sector. Safer Farms, the Farm Without Harm strategy and the pledge is a great example of an industry-led solution that we’re excited to support."

DairyNZ chairman Jim van der Poel said looking after our people was a priority and the dairy sector was aligned on the focus of reducing health and safety issues on farms.

‘‘We all want our families, friends and neighbours home safe every day.’’

The new campaign and strategy were a positive step forward in how we could protect our teams, he said.

‘‘We look forward to supporting it."

Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford said every farmer should be coming home safely to their family after work each day.

"We need to be taking health and safely on New Zealand farms seriously, but solutions and systems need to be designed by farmers if they’re going to work in a practical sense."