Farmer fears region already in drought

Paul Wilkins displays South Canterbury rainfall data from 1988 in his front office in a bid to create discussion about climate change. PHOTO: GEORGE CLARK

One South Canterbury farmer and business owner believes the region is in a drought that could end up being as serious as that in 1988.

However, National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research says although it is very dry in the region it could not yet be classified as a drought.

Paul Wilkins owns and operates Washdyke tractor business Paul Wilkins Tractors and his Pleasant Point farm.

He said every farmer he had spoken to was sure they were in a drought.

"It has slowed down selling silage gear. The only way it has been a good thing, the stock we run have been able to get 100% winter feed with no mud to tramp it into."

Mr Wilkins has farmed most of his life with a keen eye on weather patterns.

He said the drought of 1988-89 affected 5500 farms in South Canterbury and North Otago.

He had set up a chart in his Washdyke office to share rainfall data and prompt an open discussion about climate change with those interested.

South Canterbury Federated Farmers president Jason Grant believed the region had been dry, but farmers had been doing their best.

"It has certainly been harder for some farmers than previous years but from the feedback I have received, most have been doing well enough."

Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll said soil moisture was well below normal for the time of year and Timaru had recorded just 30% of its winter normal rainfall to-date.

The region was dry to very dry for the time of year.

A long period of below-normal rainfall was needed for drought classification, which South Canterbury did not yet have.

Mr Noll if very dry conditions continued over spring and summer a drought classification could be possible.

Niwa was predicting near or below normal rainfall across the east of the South Island for August to October.

"It does not exactly bode well for beneficial rainfall chances.

"We are keeping a close watch on this part of the country as we head toward the warmer time of the year."