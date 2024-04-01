Skip to main content
Dunedin
14
|
2
Wednesday,
Wed,
8
May
May
2024
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
People
Other News
Other News
Pooling together in Poolburn
A sheep and beef finishing unit is developing in Central Otago.
Fifteen years of dog trialling champs
This week Blenheim will play host to the South Island Sheep Dog Dog Trial Championships and a strong contingency from the South has headed up.
Years of hard work now paying off
Southland-based crutching contractor Mason Adams left school as a 16-year-old and grew up quickly working in shearing sheds.
Support trust leader had own challenges
Cathie Cotter is calling time on helping southern rural communities deal with the impact of adverse events.
Water work
Ashleigh Morgan, of Kaitangata, washes manure from sheep yards at Balclutha Saleyards.
Weighmen at work
Weighing fodder beet on a dairy farm in Outram for the annual Taieri winter crop competition and charity auction are (from left) Warren Blakely, Jeff McKenzie and Drew Carruthers, all of North Taieri.
Farmers ‘under a huge pressure’
Clutha farmer and Associate Minister of Agriculture Mark Patterson has acknowledged the frustrations of high country farmers going through the mill of many challenges.
Power couple
Southland dairy farmers Steve and Tracy Henderson are nominees in the Responsible Dairying Award category as part of the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards.
B+LNZ chief heads to Ospri
Beef + Lamb New Zealand and New Zealand Meat Board chief executive Sam McIvor has resigned.
Thousands out to start season with a bang
Duck-shooters hunkered down in mai mais all over Southland on Saturday for the first day of duck-shooting season.
Opening ‘really successful’
Strong winds and clear skies brought good fortune for duck-shooters on Otago’s coast in what was a "really successful" opening weekend for game-bird season, Otago Fish & Game said.
‘The pendulum needs to swing to common sense’ over red tape
Farmers say they are only part of the problem and only part of the solution when it comes to the falling water quality of Mid Canterbury's Ashburton Lakes.
Farmers under ‘a huge pressure’
Associate Minister of Agriculture Mark Patterson has acknowledged the frustrations of high country farmers going through the mill of many challenges.
New director to gain leadership experience
Mid Canterbury farmer Jonathon Hoets will get an insider’s view of the inner workings of DairyNZ’s governance in the boardroom.
Demolition crews hard at work
Lincoln University’s earthquake-damaged Burns building is a shell of its former self as demolition contractors work to level the site.
High country farmers call for viable options to protect environment
Erewhon Station farmer Colin Drummond is baffled by senseless red tape on extensively run high country properties.
Ploughman on straight and narrow
Timaru ploughman Bob Mehrtens is heading for a tilt at the world title again after yet another win in the reversible class at the national ploughing championships.
Canterbury A&P board members stepping down
The board of the Canterbury A&P Association has announced almost all of its members will step down later this year because it can no longer work with the association's general committee.
New regulations on dam safety ‘sensible’
The number of dams across Otago that could need a new "potential impact classification" shows how sensible recent changes to dam safety regulations were, an Otago sheep and beef farmer says.
Cowgirl to make international debut
The United States is in the sights of an Alexandra cowgirl, not long after she was crowned one of the best junior ropers in the country.
