Other News

    Water work

    PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

    Water work

    Ashleigh Morgan, of Kaitangata, washes manure from sheep yards at Balclutha Saleyards.

    Weighmen at work

    PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

    Weighmen at work

    Weighing fodder beet on a dairy farm in Outram for the annual Taieri winter crop competition and charity auction are (from left) Warren Blakely, Jeff McKenzie and Drew Carruthers, all of North Taieri.

    Power couple

    PHOTO: SUPPLIED

    Power couple

    Southland dairy farmers Steve and Tracy Henderson are nominees in the Responsible Dairying Award category as part of the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards.
    Read more