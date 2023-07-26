Farmers urged to keep faith in industry

NZ Merino ZQ Southland manager Jenny Harraway (left) and area manager Olivia Anderson show a slipper made in Denmark from New Zealand strong wool. PHOTO: HELEN MCFELIN

Southland farmers need to keep their faith in the strong wool industry and work together to get a better return.

That is the call from NZ Merino ZQ regional manager Pete Scarlet who said the company was aiming to get farmers to sell their wool clip to it.

"We want to get rid of the current auction system and go direct from supplier to market.

"We currently have 10% of the market. We would like the other 90%," he said.

NZ Merino was formed 25 years ago to battle low returns on merino wool and moved into the strong wool market where the return is so low it costs farmers to shear their sheep.

Mr Scarlet said the company presently had 140 suppliers in the South and was in the region meeting those who had signed up as suppliers.

Balfour farmer Andrea Bulleid said she had been supplying the company for two years and welcomed its initiatives.

"It is an invigorating company. They are doing more than living in hope."

NZ Merino ZQ area manager Olivia Anderson said to supply NZ Merino ZQ, farmers had to go through an accreditation process to show sustainability on farm including stock welfare and good environmental practices.

"Each grower has to go through an audit process including on-farm environment plans and animal welfare plans," she said.

The wool company sells to 30 brands in New Zealand and around the world and has signed Swedish giant Ikea to supply it with strong wool for its carpets and rugs.

"It is a very exciting contract to have. We got our foot in the door through sustainability," she said.

"We have international and national contracts in place to sell strong wool. We are looking to revitalise the flagging industry and are encouraging farmers to get on board with us."

helen.mcfelin@alliedpress.co.nz