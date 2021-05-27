Farmers urged to take time off

South Canterbury’s Rural Support Trust chairman Mark Adams at home on his Mackenzie farm. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

South Canterbury farmers struggling with drought should take time off and support each other.

That is the advice from South Canterbury Rural Support Trust chairman Mark Adams.

Supporting farmers and their mental health was essential during this difficult time, Mr Adams said.

After Covid-19, the Ministry for Primary Industries funded rural support trusts to focus on farmers’ mental health, not just helping during adverse events, like droughts, he said.

The funding emphasised how important it was for farmers to talk about how they felt, he said.

The trust helped connect South Canterbury farmers to rural consultants, bankers, accountants and the South Canterbury District Health Board.

South Canterbury farmer Peter Bell on his family’s farm in Waihaorunga near Waimate with his cattle and huntaway dog Sky. Photo: Supplied

Mr Adams advised farmers to reach out to family or friends and take time off work.

‘‘When we least want to, is when we most need to.’’

Third generation Waihaorunga sheep and beef farmer Peter Bell said this year’s drought was not as bad as some he had farmed through in the past 40 years.

‘‘You’re short of feed one year and have lots of grass the following year. We can’t control the weather, so we have to got to work around it.’’

Mr Bell started farming alongside his father in 1982 on his family’s 1850ha property.

After his father retired in 1995, he took over the farm with his wife Jane.

He said he lived and breathed farming. Mr Bell had help from his wife and one of his two sons.

The property has 3100 breeding ewes, 900 replacement hoggets, 250 breeding cows, 40 replacement heifers and 145 calves.

The trust asked if Mr Bell, and other South Canterbury farmers, could take part in monthly meetings over zoom with MPI and the trust.

The meetings would allow the trust and MPI to monitor how farmers were coping, which would help determine what level of support was needed.

Farmers should plan ahead by doing feed budgets and talking to others ‘‘to give you peace of mind’’, Mr Bell said.

