Federated Farmers releases policy platform

Federated Farmers has released its policy platform for the 2023 election, setting out a rural road map, including a dozen key policy changes for the next government.

Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford said farmers had a great story to tell when it came to their economic contribution, the jobs they create and the work they did to improve environmental outcomes.

"Yet farmer confidence is at record lows."

For the last five years farmers had been living through a period of unprecedented regulatory change.

A swathe of new requirements for improving water quality, biodiversity and the climate had taken a real toll on the wellbeing of rural communities.

"The intent of these regulations may have been good, but the reality of the execution and implementation has been nothing short of disastrous for our farmers."

The end result was a long list of highly prescriptive and unworkable rules, which tied farmers up in red tape and heaped on unnecessary costs.

"Federated Farmers are determined to turn that around, so we’re rolling up our sleeves and bringing some real solutions to the table," Mr Langford said.

"The best thing about our policy priorities is that they won’t cost the taxpayer a dollar.

"We’re just asking for the government to get the settings right so farmers have the confidence to invest, grow and get on with what they do best — farming."

Federated Farmers’ 12 policy priorities for the next government:

1. Support better use of technologies.

2. Unlock potential through water storage.

3. Allow young farmers to access their KiwiSaver.

4. Urgently review our methane targets.

5. Rethink our emissions trading scheme forestry rules and net-zero target.

6. Scrap the ute tax and fix our infrastructure.

7. Give back control to local communities.

8. Fix our unworkable freshwater rules.

9. Get Resource Management Act reform right.

10. Simplify significant natural areas.

11. Build the farmer workforce.

12. Show fiscal and monetary discipline.