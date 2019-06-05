FF prepared to do battle over emissions

Terry Copeland says Federated Farmers are not going to "suck it up'' over emissions targets. Photo: Chris Morris

The Government's science behind the Zero Carbon Bill is wrong, Federated Farmers chief executive Terry Copeland says, and they are going to fight them over it.

''It's ideology at its worst,'' Mr Copeland said, speaking of the Bill and the Government's emission targets at South Canterbury Federated Farmers' annual meeting in Timaru.

''The Government is not willing to listen to us at this point.''

Federated Farmers met with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and other government officials regarding their concerns over the emissions targets and were told ''to suck it up,'' Mr Copeland said.

But Federated Farmers was not going to do this.

With so much happening in the rural sector, particularly over environmental issues, there were almost too many issues to contend with, Mr Copeland said, and they had to pick their battles.

''This [emission targets] is a battle we're prepared to climb in pretty deeply,'' he said.

The Government proposes a 10% reduction in methane emissions by 2023 and 24% to 47% by 2050.

''Dairy NZ support 10% by 2030 - we don't,'' Mr Copeland said.

''Ten percent by 2050 is more than enough. Why are we [farmers] being singled out?

''The other two gases do not have emission targets.

''We're not going to be quiet about this.''

Mr Copeland said only one other organisation had the same access to government ministers as Federated Farmers. That was the NZ Council of Trade Unions.

Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor has said the methane reduction targets were achievable using new technologies such as different pasture species, and the 24% target was easily achievable.

According to Federated Farmers, science has revealed a 10% methane reduction was needed only by 2050 to have no additional impact on global warming.

The second target, 24%-47% reduction had been taken out of two ''heavily caveated reports'' with a large number of scenarios.

With the exception of one, all of the scenarios involved technologies which were not yet available, or a technology such as the use of genetic engineering, which the Government did not support.

Federated Farmers considered the only option available to farmers to cut methane emissions was to feed less to their animals.

After the methane targets were announced at the beginning of May, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said as a result of negotiations with their coalition partners and advisory groups, NZ First had ensured the 10% target that was set provided ''certainty for the agricultural sector as it transitions towards a lower emissions future,'' and ''recognises the research going in to the development of methane inhibitors and vaccines which may see significant technological progress by 2023.''

He said NZ First ''has had the agriculture sector's interests at heart'' and had balanced the interests of the agricultural sector with the need for action and leadership over climate change.

-By Chris Tobin