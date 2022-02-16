Floods showed fragility of protections

There have been some excellent articles about the May floods and the cost to our community and individuals; and the resilience and recovery displayed by those affected.

The May floods were declared a regional emergency and classified as a 1-in-200-year event which reminds us how significant they were.

Most of us can be grateful for the flood protection infrastructure that protected us from greater damage especially to towns such as Ashburton, Pleasant Point and Geraldine, where flooded rivers roared through but did little damage.

This was cold comfort to the many mainly rural property owners who suffered quite substantial damage; and of course, the significant damage done to our district roads and bridges is a cost we all will pick up as ratepayers.

The floods highlighted how tenuous and fragile our flood protection investment is, especially when we consider forecasts for climate change predict events like those floods will happen with far greater frequency. Fortunately, responding to a greater risk of floods is something we can do.

In Canterbury we spend about $15 million per year managing our rivers and maintaining $650 million of flood protection infrastructure, protecting $110 billion worth of public and private assets, including nationally important assets like roads, bridges, rail and telecommunication links.

Life as we know it becomes very difficult when SH1 is closed because the bridges are damaged. What might be less well known is the May floods came very close to cutting all telecommunication cables to all of NZ south of Ashburton.

FLOOD PROTECTION FUNDING

The $15 million ECan collects for flood protection comes mainly from targeted rates paid by those who have land alongside the rivers, with 15%-30% coming from the general, and works and services rate.

Many of the targeted river rating districts only cover parts of the river or catchment. As an example, 60 or so landowners on the south side of the Rangitata, with modest contributions from the Ashburton and Timaru district councils, carry the cost of managing the flood risk of that river.

Occasionally they get a contribution from KiwiRail and Waka Kotahi. So, to put it bluntly, historically 60 farmers have been carrying the cost of keeping the bridge on SH1 open. This is clearly untenable.

In many cases, especially on our smaller rivers, it makes sense to consider putting in place comprehensive rating districts over the whole river system so that we can manage these rivers not only for flood risk but for all the other values our communities expect.

We have been asked to explore these options for the Selwyn/Waikirikiri and Ashley/Rakahuri rivers. The Ashburton River has a comprehensive rating scheme already in place.

Ian MacKenzie

What is also clear is most of these river schemes are underfunded and cannot provide the level of protection our communities now expect.

This is partly due to government stopping flood protection funding back in 1989. They paid most of the capital cost and up to 50% of the maintenance costs.

The other significant change is the development, both urban and rural, that has occurred since most of these flood protection schemes have been built.

EXPECTATIONS OF NEW DEVELOPMENT

Homeowners and commercial property owners have a lower tolerance for flood inundation than owners of less developed agricultural land; and we have a more comprehensive network of roads and bridges that need protection.

Some of this new development has been enabled because of this flood protection such as the Riverside Industrial Estate in Ashburton and new subdivisions above Tinwald.

The industrial estate is protected by the Ashburton stopbank, and Tinwald by the Valetta stopbank both of which are designed to withstand a 1-in-200-year event (just).

The owners of these properties have a reasonable expectation they should not be flooded.

In contrast the owners of many of the newer rural subdivisions at the bottom of Greenstreet had the same expectation but are only protected against a 1-in-50-year event and consequently got wet in May and are justifiably upset.

Homeowners in the Selwyn and Ashley catchments were similarly upset about getting wet.

When we look at the expansion of urban and semi-urban developments happening across the whole Canterbury region, especially in the Selwyn and Waimakiriri districts, we know there will be an expectation from property owners for better protection than farmers might expect for their land.

We also know that we will need more money to manage our rivers and the associated flood risks to meet these rising expectations, and we will need to review whether those who are benefitting are paying their fair share.

We are working on this.

RATING REVIEW CHANGES

With the encouragement of the Ashburton River rating liaison committee, we have already reviewed the rating classification (who benefits and who pays) for the Ashburton/Hakatere River and are making some recommendations for change.

We will be discussing this proposal next month with the Ashburton community as part of our Annual Plan process, but in summary it is suggesting a flatter rates impost/$100,000 of capital value than the previous model. This means some properties (in Tinwald and Allenton) will pay a bit more and some will pay a bit less (such as Lake Hood and the upper reaches of the river).

The actual dollar changes for urban properties are relatively small.

We are also working with other regional councils nationwide to submit a case to central government to reinstate annual contributions for flood protection funding.

We know floods are NZ’s most frequent, most significant and most avoidable natural hazard.

We are saying to government the most effective way they can help NZ develop greater resilience to challenges climate change will likely bring is work with, and help fund, regional councils to adapt and develop river management and flood protection infrastructure to be fit for purpose to face these greater challenges.

DIFFERING OPINIONS ON FLOOD CONTROL

In addition, there are some internal headwinds that we have to cope with. Some ECan councillors, led by Grant Edge from Rangiora, are pushing to allow the rivers to go where they want, limit expenditure on flood control and relocate development including towns away from flood risk.

It seems to me shifting $110billion of assets away from flood risk is likely to be far less achievable (not to mention popular) than investing in some enhanced protection.

It might also be pointed out that the roading network would face some serious challenges in terms of bridging rivers if the rivers were allowed to move to new channels every time it floods.

We are hoping sense will prevail and the river reviews proposed, along with a successful appeal to government for ongoing funding will allow us the money to successfully adapt our river management strategy to face the challenges of the future.

We will need your support to do so.