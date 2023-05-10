Focus on honey industry

Beekeepers will head to Rotorua for a conference aiming to future-proof the honey industry in a tough working environment.

They will join honey producers and others from across the apiculture industry for the Apiculture New Zealand Conference and Trade Exhibition on June 29 and 30.

Speakers will look at the next step for the sector, reflecting on the mixed bag of uncertainty and opportunities in front of them.

Bee health remains a major concern. Bee scientists and communicators Dr David Tarpy, of North Carolina, United States, and Dr Peter Neumann, of Bern, Switzerland, will tackle solutions as keynote speakers.

Joining them will be Australia Honey Bee Industry Council chief executive Danny Le Feuvre who will share insights into how Australia is dealing with the arrival of varroa mite.

A range of presentations and practical sessions will include market insights, prospects for the political election and thoughts on running a beekeeping business during these tough times.

The National Honey Competition will bring out the best honey in the country. Successes in innovation, sustainability, research and photography in the apiculture industry will also be celebrated.

