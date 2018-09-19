Forestry methods evolving

Tony Gamble, of Gamble Forest Harvesting, standing at Flagstaff Forest, said there was much more to working in forestry than just cutting down trees. Photo: Ella Stokes

Tony Gamble grew up in Mosgiel and has been involved in forestry for 36 years.

Although when he left school he planned to be a butcher, he soon decided to sharpen blades for wood instead of meat.

Having grown up working for the family business, Gamble Forest Harvesting, started by his late father Bill, he already knew a thing or two about it and bought into the business in 1989.

Mr Gamble now employs eight staff and is contracted to City Forests, covering an area from Kaitangata, inland to Lake Mahinerangi and just north of Dunedin.

He said over the years, like most industries, forestry had experienced huge technological advances.

''The pace is rapid, it's exciting and a good challenge ... if someone starts a chainsaw it's like, what's that noise?''

Mr Gamble said that in the very near future a lot of the machinery could be operated without anyone in them.

''The technology is great but it means the production pressure is full on.''

He said not only had the technology greatly increased production but also meant it had become less physical.

''Back when I started out, workers didn't see themselves doing it forever, due to having to be physically fit ... now you can.''

Mr Gamble is passionate about forestry right from start to finish.

''It's not just cutting down trees. There's everything that goes with it to get them ready to go over the wharf.''

He said when it came to working at forestry sites there were some dangers and no second chances, but that was why there were such strict protocols in place.

''In the last 10 years we've only had one day off due to injury and it was something really minor.''

Mr Gamble and his crew have recently just started working on a new block at Flagstaff Forest where they would log 11,000 tonnes in just four weeks.

He said, typically, 50% of wood would go to sawmills locally and the other 50% over the wharf at Port Chalmers.

''I'm now starting to go back through blocks that have grown back since I cut them down.''

Mr Gamble said he loved the work, it could be hard, but there were always new challenges when it came to working in an ever-changing environment.

Although he was in charge, he still loved doing hands-on work.

''I like driving the felling machine ... I like hanging off the side of a hill.''

-By Ella Stokes