Found in Central: fall armyworm

A sighting of fall armyworm has been confirmed in a fodder beet paddock in Central Otago last week.

The Foundation for Arable Research (Far) said that the discovery showed the pest could be found on leaves of different crops and live in the South as temperatures warm.

The pest had been found on about 100 properties across New Zealand since September last year.

A dozen of the finds were on the West Coast.

All South Island maize and sweet corn crops should be scouted, the foundation said.

"There have been no detections in Canterbury or any other regions in the east of the South Island, but we are encouraging a high level of vigilance."

The insecticide Sparta has been approved for use on maize and sweetcorn crops.

All finds must be reported to the Ministry for Primary Industries at report.mpi.govt.nz/pest or by calling 0800809-966.

There are no negative consequences to growers for reporting fall armyworm, as this pest would not be controlled by removing crops.