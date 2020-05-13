Gibson new director for SFF Co-operative board

Tim Gibson has been appointed as an independent director to the board of Silver Fern Farms Co-operative.

Mr Gibson is on the boards of Livestock Improvement Corporation, Miraka and Port Otago. He is also a director on the board of Skills International, the international subsidiary of Skills NZ Ltd, one of New Zealand’s largest industry training organisations.

His early career was in the dairy industry, before he became the inaugural chief executive of New Zealand Trade and Enterprise.

He replaces independent director Trevor Burt who has retired from the board after a 10 and a-half year association with Silver Fern Farms.