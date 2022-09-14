GLC about identifying arable farming issues

The Foundation for Arable Research (FAR) has high hopes that Pathfinder farmers will crack some of the challenges of arable farming.

Since the Grower Leading Change (GLC) project began two years ago, 14 Arable Growth Groups have been set up across five regions and three Pathfinder demonstration farms.

The groups usually focus on initiatives such as taking existing knowledge or research results to fit them into an arable farm system or test new ideas in farm trials.

Chief executive Alison Stewart said this could include increasing the business skills of growers, evaluating on-farm products or developing regional plans to help manage pesticide resistance issues.

She said the FAR had a research extension programme which was highly successful in delivering research results to growers, but it knew that this didn’t address all the challenges they faced or meet the diverse needs of growers working in different regions.

"The GLC programme is about growers getting together and identifying the farming issues that are relevant to their region and then working with FAR to come up with a plan of work to address these issues."

She said this could be looking at reducing pesticide use or understanding how to incorporate precision agriculture technologies to drive on-farm efficiencies.

"Or [it could be] something as simple as testing out some new bio-based products. The aim is get growers actively involved in grower-led initiatives and then sharing their learnings with other growers."

Dr Stewart said growers already operated diverse, integrated and resilient farm systems so there wasn’t a lot of changes that they needed to make to drive more productivity or meet environmental regulations.

"But that doesn’t mean that we don’t need to do anything. It’s all about continuous improvement. Arable growers are technically very competent and tend to embrace new technology that will deliver on-farm benefits and will always be looking for ways to explore new crop opportunities."

The programme was about growers working out what they wanted to do with the FAR supporting them to develop and carry out a work plan.

"We are getting such positive feedback from the growers about GLC that we definitely want to extend and expand its activities over the next couple of years."

tim.cronshaw@alliedpress.co.nz