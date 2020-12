PHOTO: SUPPLIED

PGG Wrightson auctioneer John McKone takes a bid at the Adelong on-farm ram sale at Ellesmere last month.

Neville (in the ring) and Dianne Greenwood offered 120 Poll Dorset rams and 36 Suffolk x Texel x Poll Dorset rams at their 16th annual sale.

The two top-price rams both sold for $4500, to the Lochaire Partnership and Speed McIlraith.